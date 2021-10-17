Georgia can’t yet track elevators overdue for inspection

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia newspaper reports that government regulators have no idea how many of the state’s 34,000 elevators, escalators and moving sidewalks are overdue for inspections.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the problem is in a decade-old database that cannot produce lists of those scheduled or overdue for inspection.

Officials at the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say $440,000 worth of software installed in July can do that, but it will be next July before they can produce such a list.

When they asked if data from the old system could be moved into the new one, the company that designed the first database said just starting the process would cost $100,000.