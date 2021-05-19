Georgia bureau probing extortion allegations against sheriff

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into extortion allegations against a county sheriff.

A spokeswoman for the GBI told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the request to investigate Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor came from the Attorney General’s office on Sept. 14, when he was still a candidate.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing, but the agency couldn’t provide any additional information.

The Democrat was elected in November, becoming the county’s first Black sheriff.

Three bail bond companies have sued Taylor, alleging that he shut them down because their owners didn’t donate to his campaign.

Taylor denies the allegations.