Georgia budget writer Terry England won’t seek reelection

FILE – House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, presents HB 81 in the House Chambers at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Friday, March 5, 2021. England announced on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, that he will not seek another term in the House after 18 years, meaning the chamber will get a new member in charge of writing the state budget. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the most powerful members of the Georgia House of Representatives says he won’t seek another term in November.

Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican, announced to House members Tuesday that he was stepping down after 18 years in the House. He’s led the budget-writing committee for 12 years.

England’s longtime counterpart in the Senate was Jack Hill, who died while in office in 2020.

England’s departure means both budget leaders will be relatively inexperienced. England took the post in 2010 after close ally David Ralston of Blue Ridge became speaker.