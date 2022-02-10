Georgia budget changes advance with pay boosts, tax rebates

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, speaks to the House in Atlanta on Friday, March 5, 2021. England’s committee on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, passed a revised budget for the current year that includes higher pay for state employees and teachers and state income tax rebates. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers have advanced plans to boost spending in the current year by $2.7 billion. That includes paying state employees and teachers more.

The House Appropriations Committee approved changes to the budget that runs through June 30 on Thursday. The full House could vote as early as Friday.

The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers. Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates.

The burst of spending comes as Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.