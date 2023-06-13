ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute focuses on state budget, taxes and public policies and are looking at ways to save the state money so that state lawmakers can put those dollars back in your pocket.

The group is evaluating the cost-benefit analysis of how much the tax credit costs the state versus how many jobs and economic opportunities it brings.

The Georgia Budget And Policy Institute says it wants the state to have a policy to evaluate state tax credits.

“In this state, though we have billions of dollars of tax credit, the state has no standards or processes to review the return investment. Those are taxpayer dollars to corporations and companies not even based in Georgia.”

Some of the current tax credits include film tax incentives, land conservation, historic rehabilitation, new manufacturing, electric vehicle charging and reduced emissions.

“The reality is we get tax credits that are not on the books and are never renewed and are extended permanently without a sunset program”

This year, for the first time, several committees under the gold dome like the finance team are going to meet jointly to evaluate the tax credit scope.

Director of Legislative Strategy and Senior Fiscal Analyst Daniel Kanso said, “We hope this will be a fulsome review and that lawmakers won’t hold back and where programs show that we are not getting a fair return on investment and scale those back and put those dollars to better use those funds education, healthcare and other tax programs to give you money directly.”

Tax credits can range for pollution control, recycling, defense conversion and job creation.

The GBPI says taxpayer dollars are being allocated in some cases to private companies and sometimes those companies are not based in Georgia, and there needs to be a better process to evaluate the effectiveness of the tax credits.