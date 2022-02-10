Georgia bills seek to limit inappropriate school materials

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are advancing two measures meant to limit public school students’ access to inappropriate or obscene materials.
A House subcommittee on Thursday passed a bill to tighten standards preventing schoolchildren from using school computers or internet networks to view material harmful to minors.
Another House committee on Wednesday passed a bill creating a process for parents to demand removal of books and other materials.
The anti-obscenity measure would let parents file objections with a school’s principal. The principal would have seven business days to decide whether to remove or restrict access. Parents could appeal to their local school board.
The measures are part of a broader conservative push on school issues this year.