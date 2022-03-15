ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are facing a key deadline with much work still to do.

Tuesday is crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will decide questions including whether they should legalize horse racing.

Some key proposals have already moved forward, like a mental health reform measure, but lawmakers will consider additional proposals on Tuesday.

Measures that have already failed include include a proposal to loosen the state’s hands-free cellphone law for drivers.

It’s still possible for lawmakers to later resurrect many proposals that don’t pass Tuesday.