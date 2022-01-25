Georgia bill would ban abortion pills by mail, require exams

Georgia state Sen. Bruce Thompson, a Republican from White, poses for a portrait at the capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Thompson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 introduced a bill that would ban abortion pills from being delivered by mail in Georgia and require a physician to perform a physical exam and ultrasound 24 hours before dispensing the pills. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia have introduced a bill prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail.

It would require anyone who wants to use abortion pills to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

Senate Bill 351 would also require physicians to perform a physical exam including an ultrasound and get a patient to sign an extensive consent form 24 hours in advance of dispensing pills.

The measure responds to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s December decision that changed a federal rule that had required women to pick up the medication in person.