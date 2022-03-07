ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to raise the penalties for people who flee from police.

The House voted 95-62 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1216, sending it the Senate for more debate.

The measure says that anyone convicted of fleeing from the police for a fourth time would be convicted of a felony.

Right now, all offenses of fleeing from police in Georgia are high and aggravated misdemeanors.

That’s a category of misdemeanor that carries higher penalties than regular misdemeanors.

Supporters cite more than 500 pursuits conducted by state troopers in metro Atlanta since April 2021.