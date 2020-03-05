Get the latest from Storm Team 3

View the Fast Fit Titan Radar

Submit weather video, photos to pics@wsav.com

Lightning Fatality_104175

Download the WSAV Weather app - FREE

Georgia bill aims to take on prescription drug costs

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill moving through the Georgia legislature would restrict what one lawmaker has called “heinous” practices by companies that run prescription drug coverage for insurers and other groups.

It would forbid pharmacy benefit managers as the companies are called from denying coverage or requiring prior authorization for a lower cost drug.

It would also require them to cover the cost of prescriptions at other non-affiliated pharmacies.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association said in a statement that the legislation would increase drug costs by billions of dollars over the next decade and was being backed by special interests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories