Georgia bill aims to take on prescription drug costs

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill moving through the Georgia legislature would restrict what one lawmaker has called “heinous” practices by companies that run prescription drug coverage for insurers and other groups.

It would forbid pharmacy benefit managers as the companies are called from denying coverage or requiring prior authorization for a lower cost drug.

It would also require them to cover the cost of prescriptions at other non-affiliated pharmacies.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association said in a statement that the legislation would increase drug costs by billions of dollars over the next decade and was being backed by special interests.