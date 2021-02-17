Georgia bill aims to block ‘defunding’ of police

Arthur Williams, 31, of Atlanta protests on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Wendy’s restaurant, in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police late Friday during a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer’s Taser, but was running away when he was shot. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican-backed bill advancing in the Georgia House would block “defund the police” movements in cities and counties.

It comes after Atlanta and Athens debated plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests last year.

The measure is a response after many protesters nationwide argued that minority communities were suffering from over-policing and that governments should spend less on law enforcement and more on social services.

House Bill 286 says cities and counties can’t cut spending on their police departments by more than 5% a year.

Similar bills have been offered in Florida, Iowa and North Carolina. Lawmakers in Indiana voted such a bill down.