Georgia attorney general won’t reassign cases against police

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has denied a prosecutor’s request to reassign two high-profile cases involving Atlanta police officers accused of using excessive force.

One of the cases deals with officers involved in a confrontation that led to Rayshard Brooks’ fatal shooting.

The other involves police officers who pulled two college students from a car.

Fani Willis is Fulton County’s new district attorney.

In a letter to Attorney General Chris Carr, she asked that the cases be reassigned outside of the county, based on concerns about her predecessor’s actions in the cases.

Attorney General Chris Carr said any questionable actions on the part of Willis’ predecessor were not enough to disqualify the new district attorney’s office from the cases.