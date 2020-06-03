Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police supports hate crime legislation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police chiefs and officers from across Georgia are supporting the passage of hate crime legislation.

Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Wyoming are the only four states in the U.S. lacking any state hate crime statute.

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) recently adopted a resolution to support such legislation as protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd continue in the state and across the nation.

“We want, and expect, the officers to be held accountable for their actions,” stated GACP President Wesley Walker.

“When a very small percentage of law enforcement officers act outside of the law and/or policy and fail to uphold their oaths, it is a negative reflection upon all of us,” Walker added.

GACP, based in Atlanta, is managed by a governing board consisting of seven officers and 22 district representatives representing all areas of the state.