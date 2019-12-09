Georgia Army major charged with distribution of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A U.S. Army Major assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, Ga. has been charged with distribution of child pornography.

Jason Michael Musgrove, 39, of Grovetown, was charged Monday in a federal criminal complaint.

Musgrove is an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance. He is assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Musgrove was placed in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 3 will have updates.