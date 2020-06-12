Georgia amusement parks and water parks reopening on Friday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrill seekers in Georgia might be happy to know amusement parks, traveling carnivals, and water parks are officially opening on Friday.
As the weather heats up, people looking to make a splash this summer will have to abide by the 33 safety guidelines all theme parks will be following under Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.
The businesses are all part of Kemp’s last set of phased re-openings. Staff at local water park, Splash in the Boro! said they didn’t feel they could reopen without putting people at risk—ultimately choosing to keep their water park closed. Although their lap and therapy pools are open, their water park will stay closed to visitors this summer. On average each year they typically see about 120 thousand guests at their water park during the summer months.
“Splash in the Boro! isn’t privately owned, it is owned and operated by Bulloch County. We met with our commissioners, our county manager, our assistant county manager; we didn’t feel we’d be able to successfully manage the social distancing aspect without extremely reducing the capacity of our park,” Justin Blanton the Aquatics Manager of the park stated.
Water and Amusement Park Re-openings:
Magaretaville at Lanier Islands
- Fully reopening on Friday, June 12th
- Conducting temperature checks at entrance, enhancing cleaning methods, and enforcing social distancing measures
Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island
- Will open on Friday, June 12th
- Limiting capacity and following CDC guidelines and safety measures
Six Flags Over Georgia
- Opening on June 22nd to the public
- Requiring reservations ahead of time
White Water Six Flags
- Opening to members and annual pass-holders on June 29th
- Opening to the general public on July 3rd
- Limiting park attendance