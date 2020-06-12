Georgia amusement parks and water parks reopening on Friday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrill seekers in Georgia might be happy to know amusement parks, traveling carnivals, and water parks are officially opening on Friday.

As the weather heats up, people looking to make a splash this summer will have to abide by the 33 safety guidelines all theme parks will be following under Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.

The businesses are all part of Kemp’s last set of phased re-openings. Staff at local water park, Splash in the Boro! said they didn’t feel they could reopen without putting people at risk—ultimately choosing to keep their water park closed. Although their lap and therapy pools are open, their water park will stay closed to visitors this summer. On average each year they typically see about 120 thousand guests at their water park during the summer months.

“Splash in the Boro! isn’t privately owned, it is owned and operated by Bulloch County. We met with our commissioners, our county manager, our assistant county manager; we didn’t feel we’d be able to successfully manage the social distancing aspect without extremely reducing the capacity of our park,” Justin Blanton the Aquatics Manager of the park stated.

Water and Amusement Park Re-openings:

Magaretaville at Lanier Islands

Fully reopening on Friday, June 12th

Conducting temperature checks at entrance, enhancing cleaning methods, and enforcing social distancing measures

Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island

Will open on Friday, June 12th

Limiting capacity and following CDC guidelines and safety measures

Six Flags Over Georgia

Opening on June 22nd to the public

Requiring reservations ahead of time

White Water Six Flags