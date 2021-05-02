Georgia airport gets new flights to Texas, North Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia airport is gaining flights to two more cities.

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it will offer service from Columbus to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning Aug. 17.

Currently, the airport’s only commercial service is a brief Delta Air Lines hop to Atlanta. According to the Ledger-Enquirer, American served Columbus from 1989 until 1995 and from 2010 to 2013.

Both times, the airline offered regional jet service to Dallas/Fort Worth. Columbus Airport Commission Board Chair Don Cook says the flights will aid business and government travelers.

American will start selling tickets for the flights on Monday.