Georgia airport gets new flights to Texas, North Carolina

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Airlines.jpg

file photo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia airport is gaining flights to two more cities.

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it will offer service from Columbus to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning Aug. 17.

Currently, the airport’s only commercial service is a brief Delta Air Lines hop to Atlanta. According to the Ledger-Enquirer, American served Columbus from 1989 until 1995 and from 2010 to 2013.

Both times, the airline offered regional jet service to Dallas/Fort Worth. Columbus Airport Commission Board Chair Don Cook says the flights will aid business and government travelers.

American will start selling tickets for the flights on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories