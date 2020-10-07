Georgia agency head resigns quietly after shoplifting arrest

GRAY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state agency head has resigned quietly after he was arrested on a shoplifting charge.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Monday that Chuck Williams resigned as director of the Georgia Forestry Commission on Aug. 14.

The day before Williams stepped down, he was arrested by police in the city of Gray.

The police report says a security camera at a hardware store recorded Williams switching price tags on two saws and then buying the more expensive one for a cheaper price.

The state Forestry Commission made no mention of Williams when it announced an interim director had been named Sept. 10.

Williams did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.