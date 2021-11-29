Georgia AG hopes for hearing after judge blocks Biden vaccine rule in other states

ATLANTA (WSAV/AP) – A federal court on Monday halted the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who spearheaded the lawsuit, said the ruling “pushes back on the overreach of power” by those who are “using the coronavirus as a tool” for control over people.

Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming — all states with either a Republican attorney general or governor — joined Missouri in what was the first legal challenge against the vaccine requirement.

Similar lawsuits are still pending in other states, including one backed by the attorney generals in Georgia and South Carolina.

In a tweet Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the Missouri court’s decision is proof the president’s vaccine mandates “are unlawful.”

“We hope to have a hearing soon for our own lawsuit currently pending in a Louisiana district court,” Carr added.

The judge in the health care provider case said federal officials likely overstepped their legal powers.

The Biden administration suffered a similar setback for its coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report