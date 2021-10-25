Georgia AG: Braves fans beware of World Series scams

Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – As Atlanta Braves fans gear up for the World Series games, Georgia’s attorney general says to keep a wary eye on tickets.

State Attorney General Chris Carr says major sporting events often bring fake, void or stolen ticket sales that could pose a risk of financial or even identity theft.

“Awareness is key, and we encourage all consumers to be on guard against these types of scams,” said Carr. “We hope all fans enjoy this historic moment in Atlanta sports history while also taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their wallets from potential scam artists.”

The attorney general’s office offers the following advice for fans:

Buy tickets from reputable sites. Check whether the business is accredited with the Better Business Bureau by going to bbb.org or search the internet for complaints and reviews of a business.

The so-called ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event gates are often scammers peddling bogus tickets. Don’t risk it.

Find a ticket broker through the National Association of Ticket Brokers, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.

Inquire with the organization hosting the sporting event about a safe method for reselling and buying verified tickets.

Be very wary of buying tickets through Craigslist ads.

Avoid wiring money to the seller, as this is often an indication of a scam.

If purchasing tickets online, make sure the website begins with the prefix https://. This indicates that transactions are encrypted and protected against being intercepted by third parties.

Be wary of deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers often try to lure consumers into handing over their money by offering tickets or merchandise at below-market rates.

Protect your identity by refraining from posting pictures of your tickets online or on social media. Scammers can easily take the barcodes in an online post and use them to create fraudulent tickets and steal personal information.

Ticket brokers are required by Georgia law to register with the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission and comply with other regulations, including providing their license number in any internet, broadcast or print advertising. To verify a ticket broker’s license, visit sos.ga.gov, click on “Licensing” and then “Search for a Licensee.”

To file a complaint against a ticket broker, the attorney general suggests contacting the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission at 404-656-2868 or soscontact@sos.ga.gov.