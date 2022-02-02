Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee predicts early spring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Georgia’s own Gen. Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day.

“Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye, now this second day of February 2022, I, Beau, pontificator of the South, meteorological marmot and gentleman’s gentleman will make this 41st annual weather declaration,” Beau told the eager audience at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson.

“From me, your buddy, your favorite groundhog named Beau, glad tidings and good news, I did not see my shadow,” he said.

Gen. Beauregard Lee makes his 2022 Groundhog Day prediction at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia. (Madelyn Carroll)

Beau’s findings were in line with Staten Island Chuck, who from a New York zoo called for early spring, too.

It’s the second year in a row that Beau saw no shadow. In 2021, visitors were not allowed for the announcement, but his proclamation was shared online for loyal followers to read.

The general has lived at Dauset Trails Nature Center since 2018 after Yellow River Game Ranch closed its doors. He followed in the footsteps of the original Gen. Lee who was the chief rodent prognosticator for a decade.