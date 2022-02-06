GEMA urges Georgians to think ahead during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Researchers say nocturnal tornadoes more typically occur in a certain region of the U.S.(Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April showers bring May flowers — and sometimes tornadoes. The Georgia Emergency Management and the Homeland Security Agency(GEMA/HS) in partnership with the National Weather Service(NWS) is urging Georgia residents to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 7-11.

Spring usually brings the greatest weather threats with tornadoes and severe thunderstorms happening more frequently in Georgia, so Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards.

Georgia has seen severe weather happen at any time of the year,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris

Stallings. “We always want our citizens to be well prepared before any type of weather event strikes,

so they have ample time to review or change their plan of action if needed.”

GEMA/HS and NWS encourages families, schools, businesses and other organizations to take time this week to review emergency procedures in case of the threat of severe weather.

The schedule for Severe Weather Preparedness Week is the following:

Monday, Feb. 7 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Friday, Feb. 11 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.

For more resources on how you can prepare for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit the GEMA/HS website here.