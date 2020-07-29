GEMA donates thousands of PPE to Georgia universities ahead of return to campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) this week donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to the University System of Georgia (USG).

USG will provide the following supplies to its 26 institutions ahead of next month’s return to on-campus classes.

Disposable 3-ply face masks: 947,500

N-95 respirator masks: 40,000

Gloves: 250,000

Gowns: 35,000

Face shields: 20,000

No-Touch thermometers: 500

Tyvek Suits: 500

Hand sanitizer: 5,832 gallons

Disinfectant solution: 4,608 gallons

Disinfecting wipes: 2,531 cases

An additional 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 15,000 clear masks have also been ordered.

“GEMA continues to be a valuable partner, and we are grateful for its help as we stress the essential importance of health and safety for all our students, faculty and staff,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said.

Last week, USG announced the system had already sent a total of 835,400 masks and 1,161 cases of disinfecting wipes to campuses across the state. Including the supplies being delivered this week, the total number of masks being provided to USG campuses currently totals more than 1.8 million.