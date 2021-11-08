GDOT: Southeast Georgia road work projects for the week of Nov. 8 – 12

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced plans to continue road work throughout Southeast Georgia this week.

GDOT released information regarding the projects happening across the region from November 8 through November 12.

GDOT says all road projects are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.

Traffic interruptions are listed below by interstates, categories, and counties.

Interstate 95 Interruptions

I-95 SB from S.C. State Line to milepost (MP) 88 Counties across South GA

US 17 SB

SR 196 WB

US 84 WB to Tifton

I-75 NB (MP 62-99) in Tift County toward Dooly County

Slow moving mobile lane closure to preform pavement evaluation Monday, Nov 8 thru Friday Nov. 19. Interstate nighttime moving lane closures 7pm thru 7 a.m. State Routes daytime moving lane closures 8am thru 5pm

Interstate 16 Interruptions

SR67 to I-95 Bulloch, Bryan, Effingham and Chatham Counties

Lane closures 7pm until 6 am, Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday Nov. 13

Milepost (MP)152 to 155 pavement markings & overhead sign installation

Interstate 516 Interruptions

From Mildred St. to Railroad Bridge Chatham County

Exit 7A WB Closed for concrete slab replacement

Continuous Ramp Closure

Friday November 5 – Monday November 8, 7pm to 5am

Detour Route: WB I-516 Traffic will utilize the Exit 7B, then turning left onto Lathrop Ave to Augusta Ave. Follow detour signage along this route.

Bridge & Road Closures with Detours

Beaverdam Creek @ Hilltonia-Perkins RD Screven County

Road Closure for the bridge replacement project

Expected reopening: December 2021

Detour Route Waynesboro Hwy (Hwy 24), Bascom Rd

Paxton Rd between Dixie Lake Rd & Marshall Crews Rd Charlton County

Road Closure for bridge replacement project

Expected reopening: December 2021

Detour Route via Dixie Lake Rd and Altman Rd.

SR 168/122 @ Camp Creek Clinch County

Road closure for bridge replacement project

Expected reopening December 2021

Detour route via SR 168, SR 37 and US 221

Bridge Construction, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance

SR4/US1 Over Altamaha River Appling-Toombs Counties

West River Rd. (Appling Co.) to Bob Cato Rd. (Toombs Co.)

Daily Lane Closures for Bridge Construction Activities

Monday thru Friday, from 8am to 6pm (8-26-21 to 12-31-21)

SR169 at Goose Creek Bridge Wayne County

From MP 3 to MP 4

Daily Lane Closures for Bridge Construction Activities

Monday thru Friday; 7am to 5pm (6-28-21 to 2-8-22)

Resurfacing

SR 17/Jimmy Deloach Parkway Chatham County

From Prescott Road to SR 21 Overpass

Lane Closures for Asphalt resurfacing

Friday to Sunday from 7pm to 6am (Nov. 30)

SR 32 Glynn County

SR 27 (Sterling) to Brantley Co. Line

Lane closures for milling and paving operations

Monday thru Friday, 7am to 6pm, until 11/30/2021

SR 25 Glynn County

SR 303 to South of Sidney Lanier Bridge

Lane closures for milling and paving operations

Royal Drive to Sidney Lanier bridge

Monday thru Friday; 8:30am to 6pm

SR 303 to Royal Drive

Sunday thru Friday; 6pm to 7am

SR 301 Evans County

Tattnall Co Line to MP 7

Daily Lane closures for milling and paving operations

Work time restrictions in School Zone.

Start Date 8/13/2021 To 11/11/2021

US 301 Tattnall County

Glennville @ MP4 to MP5

Lane Closure 9am to 4pm, Monday – Saturday

Paving Operation for roundabout construction

SR 30 Bryan County

From I-16 (WB Ramps) and South Industrial Blvd

Mill and Inlay of existing asphalt

Nightly single lane closures traffic operations

Sunday thru Saturday, 7pm to 6am

SR 144 Bryan County

Charlies Rd to McCrae Rd

Drainage and Concrete repairs

Daily lane closures EB & WB

Monday – Friday from 8:30 am to 6pm

SR 26 Emanuel County

Emanuel Co. Line to West of SR 67

Mill & Inlay of existing asphalt

Daily Lane Closures 7am to 8pm

US 80/SR 26 Bulloch County

Mill & Inlay of existing asphalt 11 miles

Daily Lane Closures

Starting10/11/2021

SR 168 MP 0.0-6.34 Clinch County

Surface Treatment and Micro-surfacing

Daily lane closures for asphalt overlay

SR 26MP 17.41 to 18.84 Bulloch County

Pavement Preservation

Nighttime lane closures for concrete pavement repair and replacement.

SR 30 MP 3.22 to MP 7.4 Toombs County

Pavement Preservation

Weekend/Lane closures for concrete replacement at several intersections.

Other Traffic Interruptions

SR 17 @ Blue Jay Rd roundabout Effingham County

Road Open as a roundabout

Curb, Gutter, & Sidewalk installation & Wheelchair Ramps

Daily Lane Closures from 9am to 4:30pm Flagging operation

November 2-30,2021

SR 40 Camden County

West of Grove Blvd to East to Truss Plant Road

Daily Lane Closures Monday thru Friday, 7am to 5pm

Widening and reconstruction for additional turn lanes

US 301 @196 Tattnall County

South of Baxter Durrance RD to North of Mile Field RD

Daily Lane Closures for construction of roundabout

Monday thru Friday, 8am to 5pm

US 1/SR 4/ SR 15 Toombs County