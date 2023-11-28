SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is recommending $1.4 billion in road work for the industry boom happening in our area.

“Georgia Department of Transportation is looking ahead,” said Jill Nagel a spokesperson for GDOT.

The industry is booming and our area has some catching up to do.

“With the tremendous growth we’re seeing at the port we’ve got to keep up and keep our infrastructure growing to keep mobility in our area,” said Nagel.

GDOT did a study, coming up with a list of over 20 projects for Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Bulloch Counties, totaling $1.4 billion.

“We’ve given the playbook but you’ve got to find the funding,” said Nagel.

She says they’re recommending these roadway projects to city and county leaders based on traffic data and feedback from locals.

“We just ask everybody to pardon our progress,” said Nagel. “It’s going to be a headache. There’s going to be growing pains.”

She says a big part of the study focuses on making it possible for a shipment from the ports to make it to its destination in an hour or less.

“We talk a lot about freight mobility but by moving anything more efficiently it’s going to improve people’s lives, as far as their commute and getting them to work and from work and not sitting in traffic,” said Nagel.

Each project has a different timeline. Easier projects can be knocked out in a couple of years while others we might not see until the year 2050.

The three biggest projects on their list are adding two lanes to I-16, widening US 80 and improving roads or intersections surrounding the Hyundai plant. The timeline for all three of these projects is long-term.

Their full Coastal Empire Study can be found on their website.