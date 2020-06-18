GDOL: Unemployment rate drops in May

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced the preliminary unemployment rate for the month of the May decreased 2.9 percent from the previous month.

May’s preliminary unemployment rate was 9.7 percent. April’s was 12.6 percent.

Officials say the number of employed was up 144,877 over April, but down 480,592 compared to this time last year.

Georgia’s labor force number of 4,900,139 reported for May was up 5,743 over April, but down 186,179 when compared to May 2019.

The GDOL says jobs were up 94,300 over the month of April showing gains in all sectors.

Jobs are down 370,000 when compared to this same time last year. The job total for May 2020 was 4,233,200.

The GDOL says $6,145,180,406 in state and federal benefits were paid to claimants across the state during the past 13 weeks. This includes payments in regular state UI, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

Payments over last week totaled $147,670,769 in regular weekly unemployment benefits, down $9 million over the week.

Since March 21, over $1.6 billion has been paid in regular state UI benefits.