GDOL to release first round of Lost Wages Assistance Payments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that claimants who qualify for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program will be issued their first round of supplemental payments by early next week for the first three eligible weeks.

LWA is a program that receives funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund.

LWA will allow distribution of an additional $300 weekly supplement to eligible individuals receiving UI benefits from state and federal unemployment insurance programs.

FEMA announced this week that all states will be limited to six weeks of benefits. The GDOL recently received approval for all six weeks of LWA benefits. The GDOL plans to issue the final three weeks’ worth of payments by late next week.

GDOL career centers remain closed to the public. Online services are still available. Staff continue to answer calls, process claims, respond to customer inquiries, and provide assistance to applicants. The GDOL will reopen offices to the public as soon as social distancing can be effectively implemented to protect both staff and customers.

Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.