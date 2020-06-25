GDOL says more unemployment claims processed in last 14 weeks than in past seven years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) released the latest numbers of unemployment insurance claims.

According to officials, the GDOL processed over 2.7 million regular UI initial claims in the past 14 weeks.

GDOL says that’s more than the last seven years combined.

GDOL says 91% of the processed claims have been issued a payment.

Weekly regular UI initial claims totaled 125,725, down 6,272 over the week ending June 20. Of the weekly total, 73,460 (59%) were employer filed claims.

Over the last fourteen weeks, 2,725,734 regular UI initial claims have been processed.

“In the past few months, we have witnessed the lowest unemployment rate in history, the highest unemployment rate in history, the highest number of employed, and the highest number of unemployed,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “While also seeing the highest jobs total and the largest over-the-month job loss, I believe we are beginning to stabilize our economy allowing Georgians to again focus on employment and spending.”

The GDOL says $6,912,337,130 in state and federal benefits have been paid to claimants during the past 14 weeks.

Payments over last week totaled $146,991,356 in regular weekly unemployment benefits. Since March 21, over $1.7 billion has been paid in regular state UI benefits.

GDOL officials say over 101,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access.

The GDOL offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume, and assisting with other reemployment needs.Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.