GDOL launching online scheduler to help address unemployment claims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new tool will launch next week to help address unemployment claims in the Peach State.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is starting up an online appointment scheduler, allowing claimants to pick a time to meet with a representative and ask any questions about their claim.

Each appointment will offer a two-hour window for the claimant and representative to meet.

“We have been adding personnel to our staff to help with general responses and this addition will allow our experienced staff to focus on resolving claimant issues more efficiently,” said GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler.

Officials ask claimants to be ready to discuss their claim during the allotted time frame.

The appointment scheduler will be available on the GDOL website Nov. 2 and will be highlighted on the homepage. Additional time slots will be added each Monday for the following week.

The labor department says Georgians have received more than $15 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since March of this year. Over 322,000 Georgians have received payments from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program developed as part of the CARES Act.

GDOL says next week, up to 70,000 of these PUA claimants will potentially exhaust benefits having received payments for the maximum 39 weeks.

Visit here for reemployment assistance resources and information on filing an unemployment claim.