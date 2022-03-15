SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced they plan to host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Coastal Georgia region on March 31.

The event will take place on that Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to GDOL, approximately 320 job openings will be available in various fields, including accounting, assembly, engineering, management, e-Commerce, production/manufacturing, warehousing, human resources, painting/carpentry, sales, and welding.

Twelve companies plan to participate. GDOL expects more companies to sign up.

Job seekers must have an active Employ Georgia account and completed résumé on file at https://employgeorgia.com/jobseekers/home before registering for the event at https://bit.ly/3osfHlw.

Interested job seekers should also register for an Easy Virtual Fair account at https://bit.ly/3rxEvuz with the email address used for Employ Georgia.

GDOL says Résumés should be uploaded to the Easy Virtual Fair profile for employers to view the day of the event.

To attend the virtual event, job seekers can check-in up to an hour early using the link provided in the reminder email sent the day before the event or visit https://bit.ly/3osfHlw to check in to the event.