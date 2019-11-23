GCSU, UGA among universities across the country investigating reports of hate-related incidents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (CNN/WSAV) – Georgia College and State University (GCSU) is the latest in a string of colleges across the country investigating reports of hate-related incidents on campus.

GCSU President Steve Dorman sent an email to students and faculty addressing the investigation. Dorman said earlier this week, students reported that swastikas were drawn on two residence hall doors.

Dorman said the words “white power” were written in dust on a car located at a residence near campus as well. Photos of the car, belonging to Megan Goetz, were publicly shared to social media by Goetz on Monday.

Dorman assured students that the incidents are being investigated by GCSU Public Safety. He also stated that student support services are, and have been, provided by GCSU Counseling Services, Residence Life and Care Team.

Dorman then added his own thoughts on the incidents.

“Let me add my voice in strongly condemning these despicable acts. They are not in keeping with our shared values of reason, respect and responsibility. Our campus must be a place that is welcoming and inclusive for all. I call on all of us to create an environment that is safe and inviting for all members of our community.” GCSU President Steve Dorman

These incidents in Milledgeville follow other reports of anti-sematic graffiti on campuses nationwide, including University of Georgia.

At UGA’s Athens campus, swastikas were found drawn in residence halls as well. The images were found on message boards in two different dorms, AJC reports.

According to CNN, swastikas were also found drawn in buildings on Iowa State University’s campus. At the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus, five students are being investigated over a series of racist social media posts referencing the Ku Klux Klan targeting the university’s Black Male Empowerment group.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt released a statement saying, “it is a dark time for our university.”

Wanted to share an update I sent today to our campus community regarding the recent racist incident that has affected our campus.



Only four states in the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, do not have state hate crime laws. South Carolina lawmakers filed hate crime legislation this week. Read more on the legislation from WSAV’s Andrew Davis, HERE.

News 3 will have updates as the investigations on Georgia universities’ campuses continue.