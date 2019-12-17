GBI seeks information in disappearance, death of woman over 10 years ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region Two field office is asking the public for help in relation to the disappearance and death of a woman over ten years ago.

Anita Renee Davis, known as Nae Nae, 56, was last seen around March 2007 in DeKalb County. She was five feet, ten inches tall and weighed 160 pounds.

Anyone with information pertaining to Davis’ disappearance or death is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477 or Special Agent Leigh Brooks at 706-565-7888. Tips can also be submitted online HERE.