GBI: Off-duty officer wounded, man fatally shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man shot an off-duty police officer in downtown Atlanta and the shooter died when the officer returned fire.

The Molena officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle Monday night when he was approached by a man with a gun.

He was hit in the neck and shot at the man, who died at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta police also found a woman who was shot.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police believe was a graze wound.