GBI: Man trying to harm wife killed after firing at deputies

TALKING ROCK, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man was shot and killed by Georgia county deputies after he violated a restraining order, tried to harm his wife and shoot at authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 52-year-old Derek Cooper was fatally shot by Pickens County deputies Saturday.

A 911 caller told authorities Cooper was trespassing on the property and had a restraining order against him after attempting to kill his wife last week.

GBI said Cooper was out on bond for the domestic violence incident.

Deputies found Cooper in the back yard. Deputies gave Cooper a command but he shot at them and attempted to enter the home. Deputies shot Cooper, who later died at the hospital.