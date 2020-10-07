GBI investigating stabbing death of 9-year-old girl

Tifton, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl in South Georgia.

The GBI was requested by the Tifton Police Department to investigate the death of 9-year-old Alazia Johnson on Oct. 6.

The GBI says that officers responded to the Peterson Apartments at 7:20 a.m. and found Alazia stabbed to death.

Agents are investigating the death as a homicide. Alazia’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, where autopsy results are pending.

Agents and investigators are asking the public for help with this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.