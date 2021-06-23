Officer-involved shooting in Newton Co. under investigation

COVINGTON, Ga. (WSAV) — An officer-involved shooting in Newton County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), deputies attempted to arrest a 27-year-old man but he resisted and fired a handgun at them. Deputies fired back, killing the man.

One deputy was hospitalized after he was shot but has recovered.

Alexander Matthew Collins had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and pointing a gun at another person, NCSO said.

The Covington man remained in his house as police tried to negotiate his surrender. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m.