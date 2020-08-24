GBI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Kingsland police officer fatally shot a suspect during a domestic dispute Sunday night. GBI officers are now investigating the incident.

According to officials, Kingsland police responded the domestic dispute Sunday night at 145 Gross Road.

At the scene, Gearil Leonard Williams, 47, armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside a room with a female.

GBI says Kingsland Police Sgt. Paul George attempted to make entry into the bedroom by breaking a window from the outside.

GBI says Sgt. George discharged his firearm, striking Williams.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Crews transported the female to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries that were sustained during the domestic dispute.

GBI continues to investigate.