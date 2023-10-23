MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified human remains found in a dumpster in Jenkins County on February 14, 1988, as Chong Un Kim, of Hinesville, Georgia. She was 26 years old when she was found.

Kim came to the United States from Korea in 1981 and lived in Hinesville, Georgia, for years before her death in 1988.

On the afternoon of Sunday, February 14, 1988, the GBI received a request from the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation. The victim, wrapped with plastic and duct tape, was found inside a large, nylon suitcase that had been placed in a dumpster just north of Millen, GA in Jenkins County.

The victim had been dead for about four to seven days. The cause of death was asphyxiation.

The GBI is asking anyone who may have known Chong Un Kim, or has any information about this case, to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.