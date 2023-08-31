SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over 30 Georgia residents were arrested over an 11-day period in a statewide child exploitation operation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI along with 24 participating agencies a part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, including several in the local area, participated in the operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach.”

The purpose of the operation was to identify and arrest suspects involved in crimes against children using technology.

Operation Sneaky Peach involved 3 months of planning with investigations targeting peer-to-peer network users sharing child pornography, and undercover chat investigations targeting those that communicate with and arrange to meet what is believed to be a child for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

Investigators used cyber tips in order to track down offenders accused of possession, distribution, and/or manufacturing inappropriate materials involving children.

During the operation, law enforcement agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force executed 34 residential search warrants and 3 additional enforcement actions in 28 counties across the state. These search warrants and other enforcement actions resulted in the arrest of 31 individuals.

Digital forensic investigators previewed 296 electronic devices on scene and seized 281 electronic devices including cell phones, tablets, computers, hard drives, and various electronic data storage devices.

Operation Sneaky Peach identified 30 children who were residing in households where online child sexual exploitation was occurring. Four of those arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

The following individuals were arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children and other related offenses:

Randy Ho, age 22, of Forest Park, Georgia (Clayton County) William Ellis, age 33, of Cleveland, Georgia (White County) Russell Summerville, age 38, of Athens, Georgia (Clarke County) Jeffery Lynn, age 51, of Rossville, Georgia (Walker County) Michael Beane, age 58, of Waycross, Georgia (Ware County) James Lail, age 48, of Macon, Georgia (Jones County) Jeremy Gunn, age 33, of Fayetteville, Georgia (Fayette County) Douglas Strong, age 64, of Auburn, Georgia (Barrow County) Bennie House, age 35, of East Ellijay, Georgia (Gilmer County) Thaddeus Anderson, age 34, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County) Jimmy Evans, age 65, of Milledgeville, Georgia (Baldwin County) Paul Angel, age 70, of Danielsville, Georgia (Madison County) Trent Bailey, age 33, of Hartwell, Georgia (Hart County) Brian Jones, age 38, of Roopville, Georgia (Heard County) Ethan Cook, age 18, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County) Carl Hill, age 42, of Cartersville, Georgia (Bartow County) Damian Wright, age 22, of Acworth, Georgia (Bartow County) Brandon Roberts, age 17, of Oakwood, Georgia (Hall County) Aubrey Willoughby, age 17, of Oakwood, Georgia (Hall County) Dustin Bohrer, age 39, of St. Simons Island, Georgia (Glynn County) Carey William Wiley Lewis, age 35, of Savannah, Georgia (Chatham County) Christopher Williams, age 37, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County) Kieran Michael O’Connor, age 31, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County) Trevious Murrell, age 35, of Americus, Georgia (Sumter County) Jesse Kelley, age 31, of Talking Rock, Georgia (Pickens County) David Latta, age 52, of Lawrenceville, Georgia (Gwinnett County) Bryan Santiago, age 41, of Kathleen, Georgia (Houston County) Joseph Santiago, age 70, of Kathleen, Georgia (Houston County) Inge Santiago, age 68, of Kathleen, Georgia (Houston County) Zachary Mitchell Allen, age 40, of Decatur, Georgia (DeKalb County)

In addition to those listed, one offender was a minor and was served with a juvenile complaint.

GBI officials say more arrests may be forthcoming in this investigation once complete forensic processing of the seized electronic devices has occurred.