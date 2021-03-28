Gas leak forces evacuation in Georgia amid storm cleanup

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — A gas leak has forced officials to evacuate some residents in a Georgia city cleaning up severe damage from a tornado.

City officials in Newnan ordered evacuations for residents and businesses along two streets Sunday morning, saying in social media posts that a large gas leak had made the area unsafe.

Atlanta Gas Light said in a statement its crews were assisting to repair a broken gas line that had been cut by a group of contractors.

It was not immediately known if the gas leak was related to extensive storm damage in the area. The National Weather Service says a powerful EF-4 tornado struck as violent storms rolled through northern Georgia late Thursday and early Friday.