ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Georgia Association of Educators says a burnout report says teachers need smaller classrooms, less standardized testing to help students succeed.

The group is reviewing some of the key wins from this legislative session.

Some teachers say tax dollars should help fund public schools not private schools – and are glad Senate Bill 233 did not make it through.

“The defeat of the universal voucher bill to keep our funds in public schools. It was a universal voucher bill that would give any student and then the bottom 25% of scores – $6500 for private or home school.”

Another bill that did not get the green light was adding an extra bus monitor on school buses for safety. Teachers saying school safety improvements – with recent shootings – is also a focus area.

“Our school security grants are needed. However, we should look at schools in a holistic manner. The issues with violence are leaking into our schools because they can’t exist apart from the community.”

Teachers say one area of focus lawmakers should prioritize next session is to help students in low-income areas.

Lisa Morgan, President of the Georgia Association of Educators said, “We should include a poverty weight for children who live in poverty. We are one of six states that do not include that for students living in poverty. The state only funds 15-20% for school transportation so we should look at increasing that as well.”

While teacher salaries went up $2,000 this session, the organization says the base pay of $41,000 for starting teachers is not as high as in other states which may force people to leave the industry or go to other states to teach.