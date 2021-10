SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GaDPS) says a deadly crash in Glynn County led to lane closures on I-95 Thursday morning.

GaDPS says the crash happened on southbound I-95 at mile marker 41.

Officials shutdown three southbound lanes and are diverting traffic from Exit 42 to US17/SR25.

GaDPS asks drivers to avoid the area.

Further details of the fatal crash have not been released at this time.

This story is developing.