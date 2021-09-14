GaDNR to celebrate National Hunting & Fishing Day with free events and free fishing

Many fishing lures work by mimicking the movements of wounded bait fish.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GaDNR) plans to host free events across the state to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 25.

In addition to the events, a free fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents.

On September 25, residents will not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

According to GaDNR, Congress and President Richard Nixon established National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1973 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.

For more information including a complete listing and description of all events in the state, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday .