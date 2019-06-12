GA teen dies after collapsing at high school dance team practice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) – A Georgia family is looking for answers after their 17-year-old daughter died after collapsing at dance practice.

Elyse Purefoy was a member of the Arabia Mountain High School dance team. Her family says she went to practice around 7 a.m.

At practice, the team was asked to run several laps around the high school’s track. After the run, Purefoy collapsed.

Emergency crews were called, but Purefoy’s heart stopped on the way to the hospital. Her father said extreme dehydration played a role in her death.

Elyse’s teammates said Purefoy had asked her coach for a water break several times at practice but was denied.

