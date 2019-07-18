GA Senator Isakson hospitalized after falling, fracturing three ribs in D.C. apartment

(WSAV) – Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson is recovering after falling in his apartment in Washington D.C.

According to a statement released by a spokesperson, 74-year-old Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday night. He fractured four ribs.

The statement said Senator Isakson is in pain, but is resting and doing well and looking “forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians,”.

Governor Kemp took to Twitter to wish Senator Isakson a speedy recovery.

Hope you will join the Kemp Family in praying for U.S. Senator @JohnnyIsakson. We know he will be back on his feet soon! #gapol https://t.co/FIHyYihTCh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 18, 2019

The senator has been representing Georgia since 2005.