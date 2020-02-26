Ga. officials announce $357M hurricane recovery program for farmers

ATLANTA (WSAV) – It’s been 16 months since Hurricane Michael damaged homes, schools and crops in the Peach State, leaving $2.5 billion in damages.

But there is finally some relief in sight for Georgia farmers.

On Wednesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black announced the Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant (FRBG) program with federal funds of $357 million to help rural farmers who were impacted.

“Finally, I want to thank the people of southwest Georgia. You never gave up. You kept fighting,” Kemp said. “Today we’re glad to be taking a final step in this process.”

The Georgia Farm Recovery Program will cover beef, dairy, fruit and vegetable, pecan, poultry, timber and uninsured infrastructure losses.

After Michael hit in October 2018, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal allocated $270 million to rebuild southwest Georgia and provided $200 million in tax breaks to farmers.

Kemp and Black said that sent a strong message to Washington.

“We flew together, we consoled families together, we gasped together, we prayed together. Today we rejoiced together – how about that?” Black said.

The agriculture commissioner traveled to Tifton and Macon to talk about the block grant program for farmers and forest landowners on Wednesday.

Enrollment for the FRBG program will be available online only at farmrecovery.com for a three-week period from Wednesday, March 18 to Wednesday, April 8.

Visit here for an application guide and see a map of eligible counties below.