GA judge OKs temporary release for pregnant inmate to deliver baby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A pregnant woman jailed following an automobile crash that killed a child has been granted a limited release from jail.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 27-year-old Aubrey Newsome has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including vehicular homicide in the Nov. 25 crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.

On Friday, defense attorney Kevin Davis told the judge that Newsome will change her plea to guilty and knows she will go to prison as a result.

But, he says, she should be temporarily released because she is within a week of giving birth and the jail has no plan for her delivery.