GA elected official’s wife charged after dumping drink on reporter’s head

by: The Associated Press

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) – The wife of a local elected official in Georgia faces criminal charges after she reportedly dumped a drink on a reporter’s head at a county meeting.

Witnesses told Summerville police that Abbey Winters intentionally poured a drink over the head of AllOnGeorgia reporter Casie Bryant just before a county budget meeting was to start Friday.

Winters is the wife of Chattooga County Commissioner Jason Winters.

Police say that after consulting with an attorney, Abbey Winters told them  she had accidentally poured the drink on Bryant after stumbling or tripping near her.

