Ga DPH urges residents to ‘answer the call’ in their contact tracing efforts

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) released a new video explaining the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

According to DPH, the video is part of a larger campaign promoting their expanded contact tracing program to combat the spread of COVID-19.

DPH explains contact tracing is a public health tool used to monitor the spread of infection and identify outbreaks of COVID-19.

DPH is working with the Healthy Georgia Collaborative on contact tracing in hopes to identify outbreaks before they become widespread community transmissions.

Since May, the Healthy Georgia Collaborative has deployed about 1,300 contact tracers and case investigators statewide to interview individuals who have tested positive, and then alert, quarantine and test contacts who may have been exposed.

To date, 16,590 cases have been interviewed and 40,082 contacts identified.

DPH’s new video urges residents to “Answer the Call!” when contacts of COVID-19 cases are identified. The first and fastest way that DPH can notify them of their exposure is by calling.

Contact tracers will never ask for personal information like Social Security numbers, credit card information or citizenship status. If you suspect fraudulent activity or know of someone else who has experienced this, please contact the DPH COVID-19 hotline immediately to report: 1-844-442-2681.

For more information about COVID-19 visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.