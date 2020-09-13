GA deputy on leave after video shows him ‘using physical force’ on Lyft passenger

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia deputy is on leave after a video emerged that shows him “using physical force” on a Black man during an arrest.

Attorneys say Roderick Walker was riding in a Lyft when the car was pulled over by a Clayton County deputy for a broken tail light. The deputy reportedly asked for Walker’s ID, which he did not have with him. Walker was then asked to step out of the car.

It is unclear what led up to the arrest seen in the video. Deputies can be seen on top of Walker, pinning him down and punching him. Walker is heard saying “I’m going to die,” and “I can’t breathe.”

“How does a tail light being broke end up with a man being beaten, in the way he was beaten, in a choke hold almost dying?” Shean Williams, Walker’s attorney, said. “We are here demanding that he get out of jail, but we could, unfortunately, be talking and mourning his life.”

Williams says Walker is currently in jail on two counts on battery and two counts of obstruction.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is being handled by internal affairs.