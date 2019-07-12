GA dad drowns saving daughter from rip current

UPPER CAPTIVA, Fla. (WBBH) – A Georgia father died saving his daughter from a rip current off Florida’s Upper Captiva Island Tuesday.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Thomas Zakrewski. He was part of a family of six on a sandbar in the water off of Upper Captiva, Assistant Chief Craig Dennison with Upper Captiva Fire said.

Zakrewski was swimming in the water with his 8-year-old daughter when they started struggling in a rip current.

The mother immediately jumped into the water, and Zakrewski managed to pass the child to her before getting swept farther out to sea in the rip current, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

